Head constable arrested for assaulting woman on road

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 00:24 IST

The victim was returning home after finishing her day’s work

A 38-year-old head constable was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and assaulting her on a street in the limits of the All Women Police Station, Thousand Lights.

The police said the accused was identified as Vanaraj, 38, a head constable who was recently shifted to Thiruvottriyur police station from Virudhunagar district. On January 30, while he was riding his bike under the influence of alcohol on Whannels Road, he spotted the woman who was returning home after work as domestic help in nearby houses.

He stopped his bike and misbehaved with her. When she screamed for help, he threatened to book a case of immoral trafficking against her and assaulted her.

As she continued to fight him, he took his bike and escaped. He was injured after his bike rammed a car and ran away from there. The next day, he availed a day’s leave stating that he had met with an accident.

Meanwhile, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. Police registered a case under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.