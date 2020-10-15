He fights adversities on the field and in life

CHENNAI

The COVID-19 lockdown has had an adverse effect on many lives, but few have put up a fight to convert the situation in their favour.

One such person is 24-year-old K. Kuhan, a State-level volleyball player and aspiring police officer who is now selling tripods on the road to feed his family and save for his higher education.

As one rides past the New Avadi Road, it is easy to miss Mr. Kuhan, a bearded youngster selling tripods on the platform near the Regional Transport Office.

Every morning around 8.30 a.m he sets up shop and sells tripods till 8.30 p.m. He says when there was a huge demand initially for the online classes, he used to earn ₹500 per day. But now his business has dwindled as the equipment is available everywhere.

“I did my under graduation in D.B. Jain college and have a few arrears to clear as I used to work to support my family. I have played volleyball at State level and have taken part in school nationals and youth nationals. I have also represented my college,” says Mr. Kuhan.

His mother Rekha Kumar, has been struggling to make ends meet after her husband’s death. “She works as a coffee maker in a company and she only took care of our education. Now my brother K. Jagan has finished his under graduation. and wants to pursue higher education. Hence I decided to work, save money for our education and run the family. We don’t want our mother to struggle anymore,” he adds.

Even when is attending to business, he prepares for the police constable recruitment. “I have tried twice earlier, but was not successful. But I will keep trying. I also desire to purse a course in physical education alongside the preparation,” he explains.

R. Desingurajan, physical director of D B Jain COllege and Madras University volleyball coach vouches for him. “He got college admission in sports quota and has been the college team captain. But his family’s monetary situation is bad. So he was struggling,” he says.

Mr. Kuhan says he has played the attacker position on the field. “In life too I shall attack and play and will bow down to adversities,” he says before attending to a customer.