HDFC Bank distributes education grant to students in tenements

141 students living in the Kannagi Nagar tenements get ₹30,000 each

The HDFC bank through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm has distributed ₹42.30 lakh as education grant for students residing in the tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan gave away cheques to 141 students at a function held in Kannagi Nagar, Okkiam Thoraipakkam, on Friday.

Thanking the HDFC Bank for distributing education grant to the students, Mr. Anbarasan said the grant carrying ₹30,000 each for the 141 students would help these students.

The education grant to the 141 students residing in the TNUHDB tenements included 60 students of Kannagi Nagar, 53 from Perumbakkam, 13 from Ezhil Nagar, 11 of Semmanchery, three students from Kottapakkam and one student of K.P. Park.