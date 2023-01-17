HamberMenu
HCL Foundation to introduce new courses at Chennai ITIs

January 17, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The HCL Foundation has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Commissionerate of Employment and Training to introduce new-age courses in four Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Chennai and flagged off the ‘Skill Rath’, a mini-ITI van that will visit all the regions of the city to promote technical education and enrolment in ITIs.

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the HCL Foundation organised the second edition of Yuva Mela in the presence of Nidhi Pundhir, vice-president, Global CSR, HCL Foundation, and K. Veera Raghva Rao (IAS), Commissioner, Commissionerate of Employment and Training.

The programme is expected to cover 5,000 students in the first year and increase the intake to 10,000 in the subsequent years across Chennai with a special focus on getting more girls into the vocational education ecosystem.

