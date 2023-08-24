HCL Foundation, police extend MoU on helping children in urban slums

August 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The partnership between HCL Foundation, which delivers the Corporate Social Responsibility agenda of HCL Tech, and Tamil Nadu Police to empower children living in urban slums has been extended till 2026.

According to a press release, the collaborative effort began in 2011. The initiative seeks to bring about a positive impact on children residing in urban slums across Avadi, Chennai and Tambaram Commissionerates through the Police Boys and Girls Club, addressing critical societal challenges and fostering sustainable development for marginalised communities.

The project would be implemented across 29 slum communities, benefiting 25,000 children residing in north and south Chennai areas. The key focus areas include after-school and digital education, support services, sports, health, environment, scouts and guides and advocacy for child rights.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, K. Shankar, Commissioner of Police, Avadi, and A. Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, and Nidhi Pundhir, vice- president, Global CSR, HCL Foundation, were present on the occasion of the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding.

