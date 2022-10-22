HCL Foundation builds sports facilities in Kannagi Nagar

ADVERTISEMENT

The HCL Foundation has constructed a sports complex and multi-sports playground in Kannagi Nagar to help build sports talent and prevent the locality’s youth from getting into any anti-social activities.

The facilities sports complex and playground were inaugurated by Nidhi Pundhir, Vice-President and Director of HCL Foundation, in the presence of Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.

In a press release, the HCL Foundation, which is the CSR arm of HCL Tech, said it had developed a sports complex with courts for volleyball, football, Kabbadi and rugby, and a playground measuring nearly 40,000 square feet for helping the youngsters in the crime-infested locality discover and nurture sports talents.They were developed in association with Don Bosco Anbu Illam and Hope Foundation.

N. Kamini, Additional Commissioner (Headquarters and Traffic) of Tambaram Police Commissionerate, also participated.