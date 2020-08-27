HCL extends support to Madras Crocodile Bank and Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI

To help them overcome challenges owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IT company HCL has extended its support to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park and the Madras Crocodile Bank.

Both the zoo and the crocodile bank are largely dependent on the revenue generated through the sale of visitors’ tickets, which is used for the upkeep of the animals and the facilities. Owing to the lockdown and restrictions due to COVID-19, both places have remained shut since March and this has impacted their revenues.

In an official statement, HCL said it is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitization and maintenance, for a period of six months.

In May, the crocodile bank had also appealed to the public to donate funds and help keep the facility functional. The bank has over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles and has been involved in conservation activities for over four decades now.

“Reptiles play a vital role in maintaining a balance in our ecosystem. However, the pandemic is threatening their very survival and we appreciate the support from HCL in these challenging times,” said Allwin Jesudasan, Director, Madras Crocodile Bank.

Debasis Jana, Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, which houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species including mammals, birds and reptiles, underlined the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario and thanked HCL for its efforts.

Similar support has also been extended by the company to the Lucknow Zoo in Uttar Pradesh.