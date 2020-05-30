HC yet to take a call on extending retirement age of court employees

CHENNAI

30 May 2020 22:45 IST

The Madras High Court has decided to extend the services of the Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Services staff who are due to retire on Sunday since the Full Court (a congregation of all judges) was yet to take a call on increasing the age of retirement from 58 to 59 as had been done for State government employees.

In a communication addressed to all Principal District Judges in the State, the High Court’s Registrar General C. Kumarappan said the State Government had, on May 7, decided to increase the retirement age of its employees from 58 to 59. However, the Full Court was yet to take a decision on implementing it for court employees too.

“I am therefore directed to state that pending consideration and orders of the honourable Full Court, staff members working in the subordinate courts who are due to retire on attaining the age of superannuation at 58 years on May 31, 2020, may be permitted to continue in service beyond May 31 in view of the aforesaid GO,” the communication read.

Advertising

Advertising