HC warns ambulance workers against going on strike

The Madras High Court on Friday declared as illegal a call given by 108 Ambulance Workers Union of Tamil Nadu to its members to strike work on the day of Deepavali, pressing their demand to their employer GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) for a bonus at the rate of 30% of their wages.

Shocked over the ambulance workers deciding to go on strike on a crucial day such as Deepavali when their services would be in great demand if fire accidents take place, the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar declared the strike notice issued by the union on October 2 as illegal.

Passing an interim order restraining the members of the union from taking part in the proposed strike, the judges said that none of them should refrain from attending duty. Any member refusing to perform his/her duty would be doing it on their own risk and consequences thereof including penalisation for gross contempt of court, they added.

The State general secretary of the Madurai-based union was directed to communicate the court order to all its members forthwith.

The direction was issued on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate S. Patrick, who contended that the union had planned to go on strike work from 8 pm on Tuesday to 8 pm on Wednesday (Deepavali day).

Though the case had not been numbered or listed for hearing on Friday, it was taken up as a special case after the petitioner’s counsel made a mention to the judges about the urgency involved in the issue.

During the course of hearing, the Chief Justice said that the employees of ambulance services could “not be allowed to hold the nation to ransom.”

Earlier, Advocate General Vijay Narayan brought to the notice of the court that the State government had entered into a public private partnership with GVK-EMRI for operating the ambulance service, and that all members of the unions were employed by the latter. Conciliation proceedings on bonus was scheduled for Saturday.