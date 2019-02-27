HC unhappy with poor condition of roads in city

The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the poor condition of tar roads in Chennai city and called for details from Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner on the money spent on laying roads and the procedures such as milling followed before relaying existing roads.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad also called for similar details with regard to State highways from the Highways Secretary. The interim directions were issued after suo motu inclusion of the two officials as respondents to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.

The PIL petition had been filed by R. Murali of New Perungalathur in Kancheepuram district complaining about the local town panchayat relaying the roads in the locality without milling the existing tar. He feared that houses would get flooded during rains if the height of the road gets increased.

Petitioner’s counsel S. Varsha told the court that the civil contractors do not bother to scrap out the existing tar because it would cost them more and also because there were no standard guidelines to be followed on the issue when it came to relaying of interior roads under the control of local bodies.

She said, the Indian Road Congress guidelines and other stipulations applied only to highways and they were seldom followed when it came to relaying interior roads in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats. After hearing her, the judges expressed concern over the condition of roads in Chennai.

They directed the Corporation Commissioner as well as the Highways Secretary to file detailed status reports by March 11 listing out all relevant details connected to laying and relaying of roads.