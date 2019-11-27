HC unhappy with fish sellers on loop road at Marina beach

The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the Greater Chennai Corporation not being able to shift the fish sellers from the loop road running along the Marina beach to a nearby market. The court pointed out that the fish sellers occupy a major portion of the road and thereby prevent free movement of motor vehicles.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee wondered how long will the Corporation take to prohibit sale of fish on the road and shift the fishermen and traders to a market. Replying to it, Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan said, all efforts were being taken to convince the fishermen and traders to shift.

“We want them to shift on their own without using force,” the AGP said and sought some more time to show some positive results. He said, the fish sellers who sit in a row on the loop road had moved 10 feet backwards at the request of the corporation. However, those who clean the fish on the opposite row were refusing to move back by four feet, he said.

Further, stating that 1,483 vendors had been initially identified on the Marina and of them only 950 were found to be regular vendors, the counsel said, the Corporation was keen on restricting the number to 800. After recording his submissions, the judges granted time till December 19 for the civic body to file a status report on the issue of vendors as well as fish sellers.

During the course of hearing, the judges said, the Corporation was not even able to clear two-wheelers from pavements despite a specific direction issued by the court in another case. They insisted that the civic body should work in coordination with the police and start imposing fines on those who encroach upon pavements meant for pedestrians.