HC to hear another copyright violation case against Bigil

Actor Vijay starrer Bigil has run into one more trouble with the Madras High Court on Wednesday agreeing to hear on Thursday a plea by another script writer Amjath Meeran to restrain the release of the movie on Friday on the ground that the movie’s writer- director Atlee had infringed his copyright.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar accepted a request made by advocate M.S. Murali to take up the case for urgent hearing and asked advocate P.V. Balasubramanian, representing the production firm AGS Entertainment Private Limited as well as its Executive Producer Archana Kalpathi, to be ready for arguments.

Mr. Murali told the judge that he would convince the court for grant of an interim injunction restraining the release of the movie on Friday. Even otherwise, since Mr. Meeran had filed the civil suit seeking initial compensation of ₹10 lakh, the movie could be released after depositing the money in court, he said.

In his plaint, the litigant claimed to be a writer, director and producer. He owned a production firm by name Meeran Theatres and he was an associate member of Tamil Film Producers Council. He claimed to have penned a script titled ‘Brasil’ in 2014 and registered it with the Writers Guild of America in 2015.

Stating that the guild was yet to issue a registration certificate, he claimed to have sent a mail for despatching it at the earliest. He stated that his script was the same as it had been projected in the trailer of Bigil and it also revolves around the game of football being encouraged by the protagonist of the movie.

He urged the court to appoint a team of scriptwriters and experts from the film industry to compare both the scripts and file a report before the court after which, the director as well as the production firm could be ordered to be pay him an initial compensation of ₹10 lakh.