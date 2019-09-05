HC terms fishing ban compensation a ‘pittance’

The Madras High Court observed that the compensation sum of ₹45,000 paid to each of the fishermen families during the fishing ban period (now increased to 61 days from 45 days earlier) worked out to just ₹8 per day, a ‘pittance’.

A Division Bench of Justice M. Sathyanarayanan and Justice N. Seshasayee made the observation when a case relating to the relocation of fishermen to a proposed fish market on the Marina Loop Road behind the Russian Consulate, came up for hearing. The judges observed that ₹ 8 per day, considering the present inflationary trend, is nothing but a pittance and the ban period has been increased from 45 days to 61 days for which there is not corresponding increase in the payment of the said sum. Special Government Pleader A. N. Thambidurai sought time to file an additional affidavit in the matter.

The case relates to the relocation of the fishermen to a fish market that is set to come up on two acres of land to enable beautification of the Loop Road between Srinivasapuram and Light house

The additional Advocate General informed the court that the fish market will accommodate more than 350 fishermen and once the construction of the market is complete, biometric enumeration of the fishermen would be done and all of them will be accommodated, ‘which may be the further steps taken for beautification of the Loop Road’, the bench noted.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing on October 16., directing the Greater Chennai Corporation to file a status report with regard to identification of vendors and allotment of shops and maintenance of Marina Beach and Elliots Beach. The Bench also directed the additional affidavit of the State government to be filed by then with regard to the increase in ban period and the money being paid to the fishermen families during the period.