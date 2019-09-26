HC takes suo motu notice of NEET impersonation case

The Madras High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports of a student of the Government Medical College in Theni having secured admission allegedly through impersonation during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and posed a set of seven questions to the State government.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan sought to know whether the complaint against the student, K.V. Udit Surya, son of a doctor, was a one-off instance, or if there were other instances too of students having gained admission in government and private colleges through impersonation during NEET.

The Division Bench also wanted to know whether the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had taken steps to cross-check the identities of those who had appeared for NEET at the examination centres situated in various parts of the country with those who had gained admissions in medical colleges located in Tamil Nadu.

“Is it a fact that the Principal of Theni Medical College has not taken any action in time in spite of knowing about the fraudulent admission obtained by the student? Whether all statutory procedures have been duly followed by the authorities right from permitting the students for examination after verifying their identity?

“Whether the authorities have identified any other fraudulent methods like dual nativity certificate by which medical admission has been obtained by any other student?” the judges asked and ordered that all of their questions should be answered on Thursday.

They raised the queries during the hearing of a writ appeal preferred by S. Dheeran, of Coimbatore, accusing the DME of having filled only 53 of the 260 seats meant for the Non Resident Indians (NRI) quota and returning the remaining 207 seats to private colleges, to be filled under the management quota.

Though a government counsel dismissed the allegation as baseless, the judges said it could not be brushed aside unless the government convinced the court with relevant material that all procedures were followed strictly with regard to admissions in medical colleges this year and that there were no irregularities at all.

The government was directed to produce by Thursday the list of candidates admitted under the NRI quota and the communities to which they belonged.

It was also ordered to submit a break-up of the candidates admitted under the State quota and those admitted under the All-India quota, with their respective marks.

It was after passing this order that the judges took suo motu notice of the impersonation issue in NEET and called for details regarding that as well.