HC swings into action to insulate court campuses from COVID-19

CHENNAI

17 March 2020 01:30 IST

Top seven judges hold meeting with Chief Secretary and Health Secretary

The Madras High Court administration on Monday swung into action to insulate all court campuses in the State from the the coronavirus pandemic. Its Administrative Committee, comprising the top seven judges, including Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, held a discussion with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh in the court buildings to ascertain the COVID-19 situation in the State.

According to informed sources, the meeting was convened after Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde addressed the Chief Justices of all High Courts in the country through video-conferencing and impressed upon them the need to take effective steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Chief Secretary assured the High Court of all possible assistance and agreed to sanitise the court campus twice a day.

Justices Vineet Kothari, R. Subbiah, M. Sathyanarayanan, N. Kirubakaran, M.M. Sundresh and T.S. Sivagnanam attended the meet, apart from Advocate General Vijay Narayan and office-bearers of all Bar associations. They discussed the possibility of restricting the functioning of the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai, its Madurai Bench as well as the lower courts in the State to only admission and urgent cases for the next three weeks.

In order to avoid crowding of court halls such as those where bail and anticipatory bail petitions were heard, the judges discussed whether such portfolios could be divided amongst many judges so that the crowd gets split to different court halls and a minimum of one-metre distance is maintained between two individuals. The possibility of asking the court staff to work in two shifts was also taken up for discussion.

The discussion also revolved around preventing the entry of litigants into the court campuses for the next three weeks, closing down the mediation and conciliation centre temporarily, shutting down the canteens and Cafeterías on the court campuses until the situation improves, not allowing lawyers to use the Bar association premises for any kind of congregations but for utilising the libraries and avoiding crowds on the campus.

Subjecting all entrants to the High Court to thermal screening and denying entry to those with high body temperature were also among the possibilities discussed. Immediately after the meeting, Chief Justice Sahi and Justice Sivagnanam flew to the Madurai Bench and held discussions with the Bar members there, in the presence of the Madurai Corporation Commissioner and the dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) secretary N. Ilango said the Bar members agreed to support all initiatives taken by the court administration to prevent the spread of the contagion. Further, the court officials stated that the Chief Justice would return to Chennai on the same day, consider all the issues discussed at the meetings and issue a comprehensive circular on Tuesday for implementation of the new regulations from Wednesday.