HC suspends sub judge

The Madras High Court has suspended from service E. Rajendra Kannan, subordinate judge of Harur in Dharmapuri district, pending inquiry into “serious charges” against him. Court officials said that a judge of the High Court would be appointed as an inquiry officer to find out the veracity of the allegations. The suspension order has been issued on finding a prima facie case against him. However, the genuineness of the allegations could be found out only after holding a full-fledged inquiry and giving him an opportunity of hearing, a High Court official said without disclosing the nature of complaint against the judicial officer.