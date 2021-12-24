HC summons advocate involved in erotic act during virtual court

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 00:55 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued statutory notice to advocate R.D. Santhanakrishnan, who was found involved in an ‘erotic act’ with a woman during virtual court proceedings, in suo motu criminal contempt of court proceedings initiated against him and ordered his appearance before the court on January 20.

Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha passed the orders after the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) filed a preliminary report naming the advocate found in a video clipping circulated widely on the social media. The court was told that social media platforms had been asked to prevent its circulation.

The court was told that the CB-CID had registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act and that requests had been made to the nodal officers of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Google to block the circulation of the video clipping concerned.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the court that the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had suspended the advocate from practice. He said that the investigation into the crime had commenced and the police would soon identify the woman too who was found with the lawyer during the court proceedings.

The judges nominated advocate B. Vijay to represent the High Court Registry in the suo motu proceedings and adjourned the hearing to January 20.