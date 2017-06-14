HC stays proceedings against eight actors

A fortnight after a trial court in the Nilgiris issued non-bailable warrants against eight Tamil actors, including Suriya and Sarathkumar, in connection with a criminal defamation case, the Madras High Court has stayed the entire proceedings in the trial court.

The issue pertains to a complaint filed by journalist Rozario Maria Soosai of Udhagamandalam against actors – Suriya, Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Vivekh, Arun Vijay, Sri Priya, Cheran and Vijay Kumar – for allegedly making statements degrading the reputation of a leading Tamil news daily and a journalist attached to it on October 7, 2009.

In 2011, the eight actors approached the High Court and obtained a stay against the proceedings. But since the actors or their counsels failed to represent the case continuously, the HC dismissed the original plea on March 14, 2017, and consequently the stay on proceedings was vacated. The trial court restored the proceedings and called for the appearance of the actors. As they failed to appear, the trial court issued non-bailable warrants against them.

Once again, the actors approached the HC and obtained an interim stay against the operation of the warrant. Meanwhile, they also moved a restoration petition to restore the original case which was dismissed for default.

Justice M.V. Muralidharan allowed the plea and once again stayed the proceedings before the trial court. The court also dispensed with the personal appearance of the actors in the trial court till the final disposal of the petition, and posted the plea to July 5 for further hearing.