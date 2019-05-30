HC stays G.O. on establishing meadow garden in Nilgiris

The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of a Government Order issued on August 30 for the establishment of a Meadow Garden on 86.6 acres at Sholur revenue village in Nilgiris district at a cost of ₹10 crore due to increasing number of tourists visiting the existing botanical garden in the hill station.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and P.T. Asha granted the interim stay on a public interest litigation petition filed by T. Murugavel, a 53-year-old English teacher based in Chennai.

The petitioner accused the government of having decided to establish the meadow garden by making changes to a pristine grassland.

He claimed that it was also a catchment area of Doddahalla river that passes through the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and feeds many rivers downstream. Further, the proposed area for the meadow garden had also been declared as a eco-sensitive zone of both he Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Mukurti National Park, he said.

“This area is home to animals of the Shola grassland ecosystem such as gaur, wild dog, leopard, tiger and sloth bear. It also hosts a high diversity of birdlife that includes endemic creatures such as the Nilgiri Pipit, Laughing Thrush etc, which are not just unique but cannot survive in areas other than that of the endemicity,” he added.

In a detailed affidavit filed through his counsel T. V. Sureshkumar, the petitioner feared that establishing a meadow garden in such an expanse of grassland would disturb the micro climate and create a negative impact on the biodiversity of the area. He said such a garden visited by huge number of people would interfere with the dynamics of wildlife in the locality.

“Restoring native grasslands is not an easy process and takes many years. In the said circumstances, converting a vast extent of 86.6 acres of native grasslands for creation of recreational park will be counter productive and negatively affect the natural streams for which this area operates as catchment,” Mr. Murugavel said.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that it was Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who made the announcement regarding establishment of the meadow garden in the Assembly on May 14 last year. The GO issued subsequently listed the changes that were proposed at the identified location.

As per the GO, the Horticulture department had decided to lay small flower beds in different locations besides planting hedges, exotic trees and ornamental plants. Hardscape features of landscape such as flower arches, pergolas, glass house, gazebos, rock gardens, fountains and topiaries had also been planned.

The petitioner apprehended that making such changes to the grasslands would be detrimental to both the enviroment and the wildlife.