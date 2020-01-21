HC sets three-month deadline for renovating boys’ hostel

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to expedite the works being carried out to improve the infrastructure at M.C. Raja College Boys Hostel at Saidapet, Chennai, and complete all pending works within three months.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Aanantharaj of Villupuram district who had complained of the poor condition of most of the government-run hostels including the one at Saidapet.

After the petitioner’s counsel P. Vijendran highlighted the importance of attending to the needs of such hostels, Additional Chief Secretary Otem Dai filed a status report in the court stating that the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department maintains 1,324 hostels, of which 24 were functioning in Chennai.

Insofar as the MC Raja College Boys Hostel was concerned, the government had taken several initiatives to improve the infrastructure, he said.

Funds allocated

Out of ₹6.57 crore sanctioned in 2011-12 for repair and renovation of 21 hostels in Chennai district, ₹1.09 crore was allocated to the Saidapet hostel where works were carried out apart from purchasing materials and books for the library.

Again in 2018, the government sanctioned ₹8.32 crore for repair and maintenance of 14 hostels in Chennai and of it, ₹66.94 lakh was allotted to the Public Works Department for renovating the toilets, bath area and kitchen at MC Raja College Boys Hostel besides repairing the water supply lines, doors and windows, the official said.

As of now, roof weathering course repair, rain water harvesting, laying of paver blocks and other works were being carried out at a cost of ₹73.09 lakh, the officer said.