HC sets aside tender for desilting Poondi

The Madras High Court has set aside a notification issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) on January 24 inviting tenders for desilting the Sathyamoorthy Sagar reservoir at Poondi in Tiruvallur district at an estimated cost of ₹257.93 crore. The order was passed on the ground of violation of various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act of 1998 as well as the rules framed thereunder.

Justice V. Parthiban said although he was conscious of the fact that it was a huge public project and its execution would benefit crores of people in the State, it was unfortunate that he had no option but to intervene because of serious violations. “Normally in these kind of cases, the court would be circumspect in intervening since stalling of such projects would undermine public interest. At the same time, this court cannot remain mute and numb when objections are being pointed out at the instance of the registered contractor. This court in fact was exploring to see whether there were minor infractions and the theory of substantial compliance could be applied in the larger public purpose and interest. But unfortunately it appears that the objections raised by the petitioner are too serious and fundamental and could not be ignored,” the judge said.

‘Larger public interest’

Nevertheless, in view of the larger public interest at stake, he directed PWD to immediately initiate a fresh tender process for the project as envisaged by them. They were directed to follow the mandatory provisions of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, as well as the statutory rules and also obtain necessary environmental clearance. “This court hopes that the respondents would take necessary steps as expeditiously as possible,” he concluded.

The orders were passed while allowing a writ petition filed by M. Kandan, a Class-I civil contractor of the State government. The judge agreed with the petitioner’s counsel T. Mohan that the colossal work of desilting the Poondi reservoir was expected to lead to digging out 2.04 crore cubic metres of silt and it was imperative to obtain environmental clearance before starting the project.