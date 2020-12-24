HC sets aside single judge’s order on administering Pachaiyappa’s Trust

The first Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside a judgment passed by a single judge of the court on December 18 modifying the scheme of administration of the renowned Pachaiyappa’s Trust and ordering that the president of the trust board should not be elected from among members, and instead be appointed by the High Court.

Disposing of appeals preferred against the verdict, Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said the single judge had taken the decision without a proper trial. They ordered a rehearing of the issue by the judge and expected a final decision preferably within three months.

Further, accepting a request made by the interim administrator of the trust to relieve him from the responsibilities, the first Bench ordered that the management of the trust should be taken over by the High Court’s Administrator General and Official Trustee who, in consultation with the Advocate General, would administer the properties until the judge takes a decision.