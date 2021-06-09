HC sets aside preventive detention order against BJP functionary

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 03:40 IST

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by the Coimbatore Collector on February 11 detaining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary R. Kalyanaraman under the Goondas Act.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Pongiappan quashed the detention order on the usual ground of delay in considering a representation made by the detainee to revoke the detention order.

In the detention order, the Collector had referred to a criminal case booked against the party functionary in 2018 for making disgraceful statements against Islam and Prophet Mohamed. He repeated the offence this year and got booked in another case. He was also arrested on February 1, the Collector had said.

Advertising

Advertising