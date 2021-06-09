Chennai

HC sets aside preventive detention order against BJP functionary

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by the Coimbatore Collector on February 11 detaining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary R. Kalyanaraman under the Goondas Act.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Pongiappan quashed the detention order on the usual ground of delay in considering a representation made by the detainee to revoke the detention order.

In the detention order, the Collector had referred to a criminal case booked against the party functionary in 2018 for making disgraceful statements against Islam and Prophet Mohamed. He repeated the offence this year and got booked in another case. He was also arrested on February 1, the Collector had said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 3:40:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/hc-sets-aside-preventive-detention-order-against-bjp-functionary/article34765134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY