HC restrains State from seizing pet dogs for non-compliance of breeding rules

CHENNAI

22 July 2020 22:58 IST

The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained the State government from seizing pet dogs either from professional breeders or other owners for alleged non-compliance of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules of 2017.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the interim order on a case filed by Kennel Club of India (KCI) questioning the legal competence of the Centre to frame such rules on a subject under State government’s domain.

“Keeping in view of the COVID-19 situation existing as on today, particularly in Tamil Nadu, we find it expedient and in the interest of justice to grant interim relief to the effect that no action to physically seize dogs from their owners shall be undertaken,” the Bench ordered.

The order was passed after KCI counsel Ratnasami Srinivas told the court that the rules were completely draconian and against the interest of dog lovers who have many dogs at home thereby increasing the chances of them littering quite often.

He said that only the State government had the authority to frame rules with regard to dog breeding and marketing. However, surprisingly, the Centre had come up with the 2017 rules by exercising its powers to frame rules on issues related to cruelty under Section 38 of the Act.

“The term cruelty has been defined under Section 11 of the Act and it does not contemplate breeding as cruelty,” he pointed out. The judge wondered how could there be a rule that no one should breed, sell or even gift dogs and pups without getting themselves registered.

Stating that he himself owns as many as nine dogs which litter quite often, Mr. Srinivas wondered what would he do with so many pups. “They (Centre) have brought gifting of pups also under sale. This is clearly without legal competence to legislate on this subject,” he contended.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that it had become a national issue with the Goa bench of Bombay High Court having passed an interim order and the Karnataka High Court too having restrained government officials from seizing the dogs from their owners.

The counsel also accused some non-governmental organisations, working for the welfare of stray dogs, to have influenced the Centre to frame the rules. Though similar rules were framed with regard to cattle breeding and aquariums, they were withdrawn after protest, he said.

Advocate Vivek Menon, representing Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), which had filed an intervening application objecting to the writ petition, supported the rules that had been framed by the Centre.

“Breeding per se may not amount to cruelty but using a dog as a factory that churns out puppies is indeed cruelty,” he said and stated that the 2017 rules address only such issues and insist upon maintenance of hygienic and spacious enclosures for dogs.

At this point, the Chief Justice said that many western countries had the facility of dog resorts where the pets could be admitted when the owners want to travel or could not take care of them for any other reasons. He lamented that such facilities were not available here.

Later, when Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan said that a counter affidavit on behalf of the Centre was ready, he directed that it be served on the petitioner’s counsel at the earliest and a rejoinder to it may be filed within four weeks.