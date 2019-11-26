HC restrains BPCL employees from going on strike on Nov. 28

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained Petroleum Employees Union and Petroleum Workers Union, two trade unions at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), from resorting to a strike from 6 a.m. on November 28 to 6 a.m. the next day, against the Centre’s decision to privatise the public sector enterprise.

Passing interim orders on a writ petition filed by BPCL, Justice S.M. Subramaniam also directed the Director General of Police to provide protection to the premises of the company in the State. He further ordered notices to the two trade unions, returnable in two weeks, and adjourned the case.

In an affidavit filed in support of the writ petition, M.V. Shenoy, General Manager (HRS-South), BPCL, said that the company was a Maharatna enterprise with refineries in Kochi and Mumbai, apart from marketing establishments spread across the country for the supply and distribution of essential petroleum products.

Public utility

The petitioner corporation in the southern region had many installations, depots, aviation fuelling stations, lube plants and office establishments supporting the sales, operations and movement of products. Given the nature of its business, the company would fall under the category of a public utility service under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, he said.