HC reserves verdict on plea for CBI probe into IIT-M deaths

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a public interest litigation petition filed by Saleem Madavoor alias Muhammed Saleem, national president of Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal led by former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into all student deaths reported in Indian Institute of Technology-Madras since 2006.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha deferred their verdict after hearing the petitioner as well as the State police. Another Bench of Justices Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee had on November 22 reserved its judgment on a similar PIL petition filed by National Students Union of India seeking CBI probe only into the recent death of IIT-M student Fatima Latheef on November 9.

In his affidavit, Mr. Saleem had claimed that 14 students, including five from Andhra Pradesh, three from Telangana, three from Kerala, two each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Puducherry, Jharkhand and Rajasthan had committed suicide on IIT-M campus since 2006, due to alleged discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, language and other related reasons.

He claimed that students hailing from backward communities faced discrimination by professors and English speaking students, and that was the prime reason for the suicides. The latest victim was Fatima Latheef of Kerala, who had died on November 9, the petitioner said, and pointed out that the Central Crime Branch police in Chennai was yet to solve the case, though the deceased had left behind a suicide note on her mobile phone.