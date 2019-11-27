HC reserves orders in plea against Special officer for Nadigar Sangam case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on two writ petitions challenging the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Registration V. Geetha as a Special Officer to manage the affairs of South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam.

Justice K. Kalyanasundaram deferred his verdict, without mentioning a date when it would be delivered, after hearing elaborate arguments advanced by senior counsel E. Omprakash representing the writ petitioners and Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian for the State government.

Of the two petitions, one had been filed by SIAA, represented by its president M. Nasser and another by actor Karthi, his capacity as the treasurer of the association. However, in a counter affidavit filed through Special Government Pleader T.M. Pappaiah, the government objected to both cases.

It pointed out that only the general secretary of SIAA could represent it in legal proceedings as per the bylaws of the association and therefore the two writ petitions should be rejected in limine on that technical ground itself. Even otherwise, Mr. Nasser and Mr. Karthi were no more office-bearers of the association, it claimed.

According to the government, the three year tenure of the office bearers elected in 2015 had come to an end on October 18, 2018 and hence they had no right to continue in office beyond that date.