HC relaxes bail condition of DMK MLA

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 00:06 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday relaxed a bail condition imposed on DMK MLA L. Idhayavarman in a case booked against him for allegedly using illegal firearms to settle a land dispute with his neighbour in Tiruporur, Chengalpattu district on July 11.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar ordered that the legislator need not sign before the Vellore Town police station every day anymore. He could now return to his hometown and appear before the investigating officer once a week.

The judge had granted bail to the MLA on August 6 after he volunteered to donate ₹3 lakh to the Cancer Institute, Adyar.

