HC rejects plea to bar candidates

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed as not maintainable a public interest litigation petition to disqualify independent candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AIADMK candidate E. Madhusudhanan and DMK candidate Marudhu Ganesh from contesting the RK Nagar bypoll scheduled to be held on December 21.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and K. Ravichandrabaabu refused to entertain the case, filed by Bahujan Samaj Party candidate A.C. Sathyamurthy, at the admission stage itself since Article 329 of the Constitution bars interference by courts in electoral matters after the notification of the election.

The petitioner had sought to disqualify the three prime candidates on the ground that it was because of them the bypoll for the constituency could not be held in April this year. The Election Commission had on April 9 rescinded the election notification due to complaints of large scale bribing of voters.