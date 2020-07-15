HC rejects plea for relief by cab owners

CHENNAI

15 July 2020 13:46 IST

The Madras High Court has dismissed a case filed by an association of rental vehicle owners seeking a host of relief including financial assistance of ₹15,000 each, waiver of State road tax for the COVID-19 lockdown period and extension of vehicle insurance by six months.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy rejected the case filed by Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association which also wanted a six month extension for renewal of Fitness Certificate and transport badge, interest free loan up to ₹2 lakh and exemption from payment of toll for one year.

Stating that members of the association had suffered a lot economically due to the lockdown, they also insisted on sale of petrol and diesel at subsidised rates. However, the judges said, these were policy decisions to be taken by the government and not for the court to issue directions.

