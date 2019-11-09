HC refuses to stay order on Nadigar Sangam appointment

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to stay the operation of a government order (G.O.) issued on Wednesday, appointing Assistant Inspector General of Registration V. Geetha as a special officer to manage the affairs of the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), popularly known as the Nadigar Sangam.

Justice K. Kalyanasundaram declined the request after Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian and Special Government Pleader T.M. Pappaiah claimed that the special officer had taken charge of the post on Thursday, and she had begun administering the association, and would continue to do so until an elected body takes control.

After hearing preliminary arguments for sometime, the judge simply adjourned two writ petitions — one filed by SIAA, represented by its president M. Nasser and another by actor Karthi, in his capacity as the treasurer of the association — to November 14, for filing of a counter affidavit by the official respondents.

Though the counsel for the petitioners insisted upon ordering at least a status quo by claiming that the special officer was yet to take charge, the judge said there was no use passing such an interim order when the AAG had made a categorical submission in the court that the special officer had already taken charge.

In his affidavit, Mr. Karthi said the incumbent office-bearers of the association were elected in October 2015 for a period of three years. However, the 65th general body meeting of the association, held on August 19, decided to postpone the elections.

It was resolved that the executive committee would continue administering the association until the elections.

However, the Registrar of Societies attempted to prevent the elections.

Immediately, the association filed a writ petition in the High Court. When the matter was subjudice, the government had suddenly come up with the appointment of a special officer.