HC refuses to restrain DVAC from probing grant of tenders for road-laying contracts

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 23:28 IST

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to restrain the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) from proceeding further on the basis of a preliminary inquiry made into allegations of corruption against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in connection with the grant of tenders for road-laying work.

When the case came up for hearing before a Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan, counsel appearing for the petitioner, R.S. Bharathi, informed the court that they wanted to withdraw the case since the preliminary inquiry report was with the government. However, counsel for Mr. Palaniswami opposed the move.

Meanwhile, Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the court that since the report was ready, the DVAC could proceed with it.

In 2018, the High Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegation, which was subsequently quashed by the Supreme Court. The top court then remitted the case back to the High Court.

The next hearing in the case has been posted to September 26.

