HC refuses bail to fundamentalist for fifth time

The Madras High Court has refused to grant bail to ‘TADA’ Aslam for the fifth time in a case booked against him on charges of having procured a country made semi-automatic pistol, 53 rounds of ammunition and water gel explosives from Bihar for Jihadist (holy war) attacks in 2013.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar dismissed an appeal preferred by him against the refusal of a trial court to grant him bail with an observation that there were materials to suspect his role in promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion.

“In that design, he has taken part in a conspiracy along with 18 other accused for illegally procuring the explosives to be used for Jihad against a particular community and there are sufficient materials by way of statements, confessions and recoveries in this case,” the judges added. They also recorded Additional Public Prosecutor C. Ayyapparaj’s submission that the petitioner was already a life convict in another criminal case and that he was a co-conspirator of a large plan to sabotage peace, cause disharmony and pose a threat to the sovereignty of the country.

It was further argued that the police had prevented a major tragedy by arresting the accused and seizing the explosives that had been procured by them.

The case in question had been booked by the special investigation team of Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department against as many as 19 accused under the Explosive Substances Act of 1908, Arms Act of 1959 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

According to the prosecution, all 19 accused were close friends who had floated Charitable Trust for Minorities with offices at Melapalayam in Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Tirupattur, Salem and other places for collecting funds to assist the fundamentalists languishing in prison for long.

Money collected by them was also intended for indulging in acts of terror, the police claimed and accused the appellant and others of having procured electric detonators too. All bail applications filed by him since 2016 before the High Court as well as the trial court got dismissed and the latter had also refused to discharge him from the case.

Bail granted

However, the judges granted bail to Mohamed Salin, the 16th accused in the case, on condition that he should execute a bond for ₹50,000 along with two solvent sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the special court for bomb blast cases in Poonamallee.

The accused was also ordered to report before the investigating officer every day until further orders and not to tamper with any evidence or witness. In the event of any violation of the conditions, the policemen were granted liberty to seek cancellation of the bail.

The judges observed that there were not many incriminating materials against Salin but for a couple of statements by the witnesses. Further, similarly placed accused Bilal Hussain, Daniel Prakash and Shahul Hameed alias ‘Paravai’ Badushah had already been granted bail, they pointed out.