HC receives bomb threat

The Registrar General of the Madras High Court on Monday received a bomb threat letter from a person who identified himself to be Hardarshan Singh Nagpal of the “International Khaalistan Support Group”. The author provided a full postal address in Delhi but claimed he moves across the country and keeps changing his mobile numbers.

He claimed to have planned multiple bomb blasts inside High Court buildings on September 30 along with his son.Registrar General C. Kumarappan immediately forwarded the letter to the Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police on the High Court campus.

The police began following up on the issue and commenced steps to trace the sender of the letter, dated September 9. It had been typed and contained a signature atop the name of Hardarshan Singh Nagpal.