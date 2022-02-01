HC quashes case against Vaiko for allegedly abusing Karunanidhi

The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed a case booked against Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko for having allegedly abused former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi while addressing journalists in Chennai during the 2016 Assembly elections.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar quashed the case booked at the Egmore Police Station at the instance of the then Election Officer Sangeetha. The judge agreed with senior counsel M. Ajmal Khan that mere criticism could not be construed as a criminal offence warranting registration of a FIR.

The counsel also pointed out that the FIR had wrongly named him as V. Gopalsamy though he had officially changed his name to Vaiko through a government gazette notification dated January 14, 1998. He further stated that no riots or enmity had ensued pursuant to the criticism.