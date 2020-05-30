HC permits open court hearings in nine districts in first phase

CHENNAI

30 May 2020 22:53 IST

Court asks lawyers above 65 years of age to use video conferencing

The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the conduct of physical open court hearings in nine districts — Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruvarur, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Karur and Sivaganga — from Monday with a rider that only five lawyers, including State counsel, would be permitted in every court hall at a time.

An official notification issued by the Registry stated that open court hearings were being permitted in the nine districts as an initial measure and that they would be permitted in other districts too in future depending upon successful maintenance of physical distancing norms and other protocols required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The notification made it clear that no litigant or any other person would be allowed inside the court premises and all measures related to health and hygiene should be taken by the Principal District Judges. In all other districts, the judges could come to the court halls and conduct cases only through video conferencing, the notification stated.

Suggesting that only 15 to 20 cases could be listed before each court every day, the Registry left it to the Principal District Judges to either increase or reduce the numbers depending upon the circumstances. “Lawyers above the age of 65 years may abstain from coming to court and instead avail the facility of video conferencing,” the Registry added.

Further, Bar association halls, advocate chambers, libraries and canteens should remain closed in all districts, the High Court ordered. In so far as the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai was concerned, a separate notification stated that all judges would begin hearing cases from Monday either from their chambers or court halls only through video conferencing.

However, both physical open court hearings as well as video conferencing had been permitted at the Madurai Bench of the High Court.