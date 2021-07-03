Chennai

HC permits custodial interrogation of ex-Minister

The Madras High Court on Friday permitted the police to subject former IT Minister M. Manikandan to custodial interrogation for two days, in connection with a rape case. Justice M. Nirmal Kumar accepted a request made by government counsel Raj Thilak to permit the police to take the accused into custody on Saturday and Sunday, since certain recoveries had to be made after interrogating him about their whereabouts.

The judge ordered that the accused must be treated properly in police custody and sent back to prison on Sunday evening. He also decided to hear a bail petition filed by the accused on Monday.


