Says, the violators must also be prosecuted under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act

Says, the violators must also be prosecuted under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and Chennai city police to ensure that no political party or a candidate in the local bodies polls affixes posters on compound walls of public or private buildings without prior permission.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered that the violators must be prosecuted under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1955 which provides for imprisonment for a maximum of one year.

The judges also ordered removal of posters pasted across the city and to recover the costs from the candidate concerned. They further directed the police to monitor those who flout the court orders through CCTV cameras and report it to the court.

Calling for a compliance report of their orders on February 22, the judges warned that those who were found to have violated the orders would be subjected to contempt of court proceedings too apart from the criminal prosecution that would be launched against them.

The orders were passed on a writ petition filed by AIADMK candidate P. Arumugam contesting from ward number 117 (Teynampet) in Chennai. He complained of highhandedness by his rival candidate belonging to the DMK since the latter’s party headquarters was located in the ward.

The petitioner produced some photographs to show that the rival candidate’s posters had been affixed on top of the posters pasted in the ward to canvas votes for the petitioner. He alleged the police were turning a blind eye to the activities of the ruling party candidate.

On the other hand, the judges found the petitioner too was equally culpable. When the judges wanted to know whether the writ petitioner had obtained permission from the people concerned to affix posters or at least a sticker, he wasn’t able to produce any such authorisation.

Expressing dismay over the city being defaced with posters during election campaigns, the judges ordered strict implementation of the law against defacement of open places.