HC orders inspection of Peravallur Eri in Kolathur to ascertain extent of encroachment

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 11:50 IST

"This court has got a duty to protect water bodies,” the judges said.

The Madras High Court has ordered a joint inspection by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the revenue officials of the sprawling Peravallur Eri in Kolathur to find out the extent to which the water body had been encroached upon by "land sharks."

Justices N. Kirubakaran and T.V. Thamilselvi perused the revenue records submitted by public interest litigant G. Devarajan and were prima facie satisfied that the revenue officials had illegally granted patta to various persons with respect to the property which had been classified as a water body.

When it was brought to the notice of the court that steps were being taken to construct buildings on the land, the judges granted an interim injunction against such construction. They also directed Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporation (Tangedco) and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to not provide electricity, water or sewerage connections.

"This court has got a duty to protect water bodies not only for the present generation but also for future generations," the judges said and directed CMDA, GCC and revenue officers to find out the exact extent of encroachment on Peravallur Eri, the names of encroachers, the nature of construction put up by them and whether the building plans had been approved.

The judges wanted all those details to be submitted in court by July 7.