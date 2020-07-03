HC orders for adding ampersand between film title Bhanumathi Ramakrishna

The Madras High Court has directed a film production house based in Telangana to insert an ampersand in between the title of its web movie Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, scheduled to be released on Friday, and also carry a disclaimer that the movie was not a biopic of legendary yesteryear film personality Bhanumathi Ramakrishna.
Justice N. Sathishkumar issued the direction while disposing of a civil suit preferred by Bharani R. Paluval, son the actress, to injunct the Telangana based production house from releasing its web movie besides paying damages to the tune of ₹1 crore to him for having for unauthorised use of his mother’s name in trailers and advertisements.
During the course of arguments, the plaintiff’s counsel V. Raghavachari said, his client was not interested in money and that he would be satisfied if the name of the movie was altered. He said, the plaintiff would be satisfied if the producers agree to add an ampersand in between the two words of the title and also carry a disclaimer.
On his part, senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing the production house, obtained instructions from his client and reported to the court that it was willing to accept both the suggestions. After recording their submissions, the judge disposed of the suit after directing the production house to carry out the necessary corrections in the title.
He also directed the High Court Registry to return the court fee paid by the plaintiff since the suit had been disposed of following an understanding between the parties.
