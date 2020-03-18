HC notifies elaborate preventive measures in courts across T.N.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday notified elaborate measures to be followed in all court campuses across the State to avoid congestion and mass gathering to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi issued a series of directives which stated that only fresh cases for admission and urgent matters shall be heard by courts for the next three weeks and that the cases on the final hearing list shall remain suspended.

To reduce footfall on court premises, it had been decided not to issue gate pass to litigants and other visitors unless there was a judicial direction compelling them to be present in the court.

The Bar Associations have been requested to avoid functions.

“All canteens and food stalls are advised to close down completely for a period of three weeks subject to further review,” a circular issued by the Registry read, adding that stationery stalls and photostat facilities shall be available only between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm.

“The entry of outside vendors shall completely remain banned till further orders. All lawyers, litigants, clerks and other visitors are requested to leave finally by 5 pm to facilitate sanitisation and cleaning of the High Court premises,” the circular read.

The mediation centres, Lok Adalat as well as arbitration proceedings shall remain suspended for three weeks and all entrants into the court campus shall be subjected to thermal checks. All of them shall also be provided with sanitising material commensurate to their consumption.

Personal staff of judges, including personal assistants, jamadars and personal security officers, would be subjected to screening on a daily basis and such facilities shall also be provided at the residence of the judges. Court staff shall also work on two shifts to avoid crowding.

The High Court museum shall remain closed for the next three weeks and law clerks of judges shall be given exemption from attending work, the circular. A separate but identical circular was issued with respect to functioning of subordinate courts too.

Further, to avoid crowding in individual courts such as those hearing bail, anticipatory bail and direction petitions, the High Court had apportioned the work to many judges so that lawyers get split into different court halls. A separate notification was issued in this regard.