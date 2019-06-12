HC not inclined to quash case against Senthil Balaji

The Madras High Court on Tuesday expressed its disinclination to quash a chargesheet filed by the Central Crime Branch police here against former Transport Minister V. Senthil Balaji on the charge of having cheated many people by taking money to secure them jobs as drivers, conductors and technicians in State transport corporations.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said, there were prima facie materials in the case and hence in the fitness of things, a person, who had held a responsible post of a minister, should necessarily face the trial proceedings and come out clean if he was not guilty. “I am not inclined to interfere at this stage of filing of chargesheet,” the judge told a senior counsel representing the petitioner.

He, however, adjourned further hearing on the quash petition to June 20 after the counsel sought time to produce a few judgements on the issue. The police was represented by State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan.