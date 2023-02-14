ADVERTISEMENT

HC makes e-filing mandatory for anticipatory bail pleas, launches online portal for certified copies

February 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau

The Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, T. Raja, inaugurated the mandatory e-filing facility for anticipatory bail applications and an online portal for issuing certified copies. Justice. M. Sundar, Chairperson, Computer Committee, Madras High Court, and other judges and officials were present. 

Advocates and litigants can file anticipatory bail applications from any part of the world. Help desks have been established to clear the doubts of advocates and litigants, said a press note. 

The advocate or party-in-person is required to create an user account on the e-filing portal. Detailed guidelines and a tutorial video are available on the website of the Madras High Court.

