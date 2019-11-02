HC irked by poor upkeep of locality housing VIPs

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee of the Madras High Court on Friday expressed their displeasure over the poor upkeep of the locality that houses bungalows of judges and ministers on Greenways Road. They said it spoke volumes about how the Greater Chennai Corporation would be maintaining other places in the city.

Justice Seshasayee drew a comparison of the unhealthy conditions prevailing around incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s official residence on Greenways Road, with garbage strewn everywhere, with that of the spic and span maintenance of Poes Garden during the tenure of his mentor and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“If this can happen right under the nose of the Chief Minister, we can imagine what would be the condition elsewhere,” the judge told Additional Advocate General S.R. Rajagopal, who listed out various steps taken by the civic body to create awareness among people on the importance of hygiene and to keep the city clean and tidy.

Unauthorised parking

On his part, the senior judge in the Bench complained about the menace of unauthorised vehicle parking on campuses housing judges’ and ministers’ residences, though it was supposed to be a high security zone. When the AAG promised to solve the issue, Justice Seshasayee insisted that it should not be an eyewash cleaning drive.

The judges expressed their anguish during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam complaining about the spread of dengue. Impressing upon the need for people to keep their surroundings clean, the judges requested the media to create awareness regarding segregation of waste at source and its safe disposal.

When the judges were told that new roads would be laid in the city after the monsoon, Justice Sathyanarayanan quipped: “After the monsoon is over, can we take it that the roads would be of American or European standards? We don’t want all those standards, you must at least follow IRC (Indian Road Congress) standards. Even that is not happening.”

After a Chief Engineer of Greater Chennai Corporation stated that out of 63 temple tanks in the city, only 17 had been handed over to the Corporation for restoration, the judges directed the High Court Registry to print the name of advocate M. Maharaja representing the HR&CE Department so that he could be heard on November 7.