HC implements shift system for its staff

19 March 2020 01:49 IST

The Madras High Court has introduced a shift system for its staff members beginning Thursday, to avoid mass gatherings, as part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and has ordered that employees would work in two shifts for the next three weeks.

A circular issued by Registrar General C. Kumarappan on Wednesday said that the first shift would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift between 2 p.m. and 5.45 p.m. Further, regulations regarding late attendance and permission to leave early shall be relaxed.

However, employees in the ‘officers’ category, such as Registrars, Joint Registrars, Deputy Registrars and Assistant Registrars, have been asked to work from 10 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. and have been instructed to implement the shift system for employees who report to them.

Advertising

Advertising

It has also been made clear that the shift system shall be implemented, excluding the essential staff, such as Personal Assistants and Office Assistants attached to the judges, and that this should not end up causing any hindrance to the regular office work.