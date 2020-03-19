Chennai

HC implements shift system for its staff

The Madras High Court has introduced a shift system for its staff members beginning Thursday, to avoid mass gatherings, as part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and has ordered that employees would work in two shifts for the next three weeks.

A circular issued by Registrar General C. Kumarappan on Wednesday said that the first shift would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift between 2 p.m. and 5.45 p.m. Further, regulations regarding late attendance and permission to leave early shall be relaxed.

However, employees in the ‘officers’ category, such as Registrars, Joint Registrars, Deputy Registrars and Assistant Registrars, have been asked to work from 10 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. and have been instructed to implement the shift system for employees who report to them.

It has also been made clear that the shift system shall be implemented, excluding the essential staff, such as Personal Assistants and Office Assistants attached to the judges, and that this should not end up causing any hindrance to the regular office work.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 1:50:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/hc-implements-shift-system-for-its-staff/article31103395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY