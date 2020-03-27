HC holds special sitting despite lock down to hear cases related to COVID-19

Despite a three-week lockdown, the Madras High Court on Friday held a special sitting to hear a batch of cases related to COVID-19. A Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and R. Pongiappan directed Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian to get instructions from the government officials concerned and adjourned all the cases by two weeks.

One of those cases had been filed by advocate S. Jimraj Milton who insisted upon constituting district-level and taluk-level disaster management committees, comprising local healthcare workers and social activists, for effective implementation of steps taken by the Centre and the State government to control the spread of the pandemic.

The litigant had also sought for a direction to use school and college hostels as well as marriage halls as isolation wards for quarantine and to provide sufficient number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the doctors and paramedical staff involved in treating patients. He also insisted on distributing protective gear to the sanitary staff and policemen.

One of them had filed a public interest litigation petition seeking for a direction to the Centre and State to consider alternative medicines such as Siddha for curing COVID-19. Activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy had also filed a PIL petition with a plea to lift the prohibitory orders promulgated under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Claiming that the Prime Minister had no authority to order a nationwide lockdown, the activist contended that only the President ought to have declared a national emergency on the basis of advice tendered to him by council of ministers. However, the judges refused to entertain this case and said that it could be heard after the court begins to function regularly.

They took a similar decision on yet another case filed by a lawyer seeking a direction to the police to desist from harassing individuals who venture out of their houses to buy essential commodities.