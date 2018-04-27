HC hands back Palaniidol case to Manickavel

The Madras High Court on Thursday disapproved of the State government’s recent decision to hand over investigation in the Palani idol case to the CB-CID and instead directed Inspector General of Police (Idol Wing) A.G. Ponn Manickavel to continue to head the probe. The court invoked its powers under Section 482 of the CrPc to hand back the investigation to Mr. Manickavel.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan gave the directions while granting bail to sculptor M. Muthiah Sthapathi, the chief sthapathi of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Raja, the then executive officer of Palani temple, both accused in the case.

The judge, appreciating the work undertaken by Mr. Manickavel towards the investigation, said with the process still in the nascent stage there was no need for the case to be transferred. Transfer was essential only when investigation was not carried out in the right manner which was not the situation in the present case. Mr. Muthiah Sthapathi and Mr. Raja had sought bail from the High Court after Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thanjavur rejected their plea.

Bid to replace idol

The two were arrested on the charge of conspiring to replace the original idol of the presiding deity Dhandayuthapani Swamy at the Palani temple. Mr. Sthapathi was assigned with the task of creating a new idol of Dhandayuthapani by the HR&CE Department officials as the Moolavar idol at the temple had weakened.

It is alleged that gold was illegally collected from the public towards creating the new idol. Up to 150 kg of gold was collected from the devotees. The idol was to be made with five metals (gold, silver, brass, tin and copper). However, after inspection it emerged that the idol was made without the specified quantities of the metals.

Justice Swaminathan directed that Mr. Sthapathi shall be placed under direct surveillance by the police personnel appointed by Mr. Manickavel, the cost of which shall be borne by the petitioner.

The court directed that Mr. Sthapathi shall not move out of Chennai for 90 days and deprived him of using a mobile or a land line phone during the 90 days. Mr. Raja was directed not to move out of Coimbatore for 90 days and imposed the same conditions on him. The court also said that if there was any violation of its order, the police could approach the court for the cancellation of the bail.