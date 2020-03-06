HC dismisses plea seeking compensation of ₹ 500 crore

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by popular financier Gagan Bothra seeking a direction to the State government and the top police officials to pay him a compensation of ₹500 crore for having lodged him and his father Mukunchand Bothra in jail under the Goondas Act.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petition with costs of ₹10,000 after Additional Public Prosecutor M. Mohamed Riyaz brought it to the notice of the court that the government as well as the officials enjoy complete immunity for all acts performed in good faith and without any malafide intention.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug- offenders, Forest - offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic offenders, Sand offenders, Slum- grabbers and Video Pirates Act of 1982 was shortly called as Goondas Act and it provides for preventive detention.

Section 16 of the Act makes it clear that no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings would lie against the government or any officer or person for anything done in good faith or intended to be done in pursuance of the provisions of the legislation. Therefore, the plea for compensation was vexatious, he argued.